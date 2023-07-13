Salvation Army of Greater Toledo to provide students with backpacks, school supplies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to Lucas County students in need.

As part of its Tools for School program, the Salvation Army of Greater Toledo will be handing out backpacks and school supplies July 18. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. then take a short break and resume from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Tools for School will be held at the Salvation Army which is located at 620 N. Erie Street in Toledo.

Anyone planning to attend and hoping to get school supplies must have a photo I.D., proof of address, proof of child/children’s age and custody papers if applicable.

