Suspect leads police on nearly hour-long chase in Toledo

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a fleeing suspect for nearly an hour throughout Toledo early Thursday morning. Police were were originally responding to a call that came in as a suspicious person. The Lucas County Sheriff Office initiated a traffic stop before the driver fled. Toledo Police joined the pursuit of the suspect.

13 Action News was told this chase lasted nearly an hour with the suspect driving from the roundabouts at Cherry Street then across the river to Front Street and I-280 before reversing course back to the Cherry Street roundabouts. Eventually the suspect would make his way to west Toledo and driving down Dorr Street. Police used several stop sticks successfully. Officials on scene told 13 Action News that the driver called 9-1-1 and threated to use a weapon or drive into oncoming traffic.

Toledo Police authorized use of a “PIT” maneuver and caused the vehicle to crash in front of Inverness Club. The driver did not comply with getting out of the vehicle so police used a taser. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation and one TPD officer has what’s been described as a “minor injury” after deploying/retrieving stop sticks.” No weapon was recovered.

