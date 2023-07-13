Toledo-native nominated for Emmy for work on Abbott Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo-born Hollywood hair stylist has been nominated for an Emmy.

Moira “Fingaz” Frazier was nominated for her work as a stylist on Abbott Elementary. She works as the department head of hair for the show. She’s part of the team nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling.

The moment she found out about the high honor was caught on camera. You can watch it in full in the attached video.

13 Action News first told you about Moira when she created Sheryl Lee Ralph’s sparkling ponytail braid for her Emmy’s look last year that was the talk of the town.

Lumos PR

