Toledo PD: Serial robbery suspect targeting area businesses

The gunman has allegedly robbed seven stores in the last few weeks.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning the public that a serial robbery suspect is targeting businesses around Toledo.

Investigators recently released store surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone identifying him. Police say the suspect is responsible for a string of robberies and the robberies have occurred at all hours of the day. 

”He’s entering the businesses through the front or an unlocked back area. He seems to be wearing black pants and a sweatshirt and some sort of mask,” Sgt. Adam Fish said.

The gunman has robbed 7 stores in the last few weeks. He’s hit the Family Dollar on Lewis, the Pizza Hut on West Sylvania, the Bambinos on Eleanor twice, he held up the Subway on Monroe, the Dollar General on Airport Highway and the Little Caesars on North Reynolds.

According to a police report the suspect came in from a rear entrance of Little Caesars armed with a gun. He allegedly approached the counter and told the worker to give up the money.

Business owners around Toledo are on high alert. One store owner says he tells his employees not to confront a suspect.

“If they come in and they are pointing a gun drop everything you have, and let them take the store who cares that’s replaceable a life is not,” one business owner said.

In all seven robberies, the suspect has worn different hoodies but has worn the same black pants with a white stripe down the side of the leg.

“We’re trying to pinpoint where the next location might be or if he’s going to go back to another location,” Sgt. Fish said.

Police say the suspect is about 6 foot tall, thin build about 19 and 20 years old.

