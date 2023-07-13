Van Wert man charged with felony for threatening to burn down jail

VAN WERT, Ohio (WTVG) - A 36-year-old Van Wert man was charged with Making Terroristic Threats Thursday.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said Leonard Delong Jr. threatened Corrections staff on Wednesday, saying he would burn down the jail if they didn’t let him speak to an inmate.

Law enforcement went to Delong’s home around 8 p.m. to arrest him, but he fled inside, resulting in a standoff.

Police were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender and Delong was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility until his arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

