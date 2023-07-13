Walleye name former Green Bay Gamblers GM as new head coach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye announced their new head coach Thursday.

Pat Mikesch will be the fourth head coach in franchise history after serving eight seasons as general manager and head coach of the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

He replaces Dan Watson, who took a head coaching job with the Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pat to the Walleye. He is well respected within the hockey community and has a proven history of recruiting and developing elite hockey players,” said Joe Napoli, Walleye President & CEO.

Mikesch spent a total of 11 seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers. He joined the USHL club in 2011 and served as associate head coach and director of scouting under Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. He was promoted to head coach in June 2014 after Lalonde was named head coach for the Walleye. Mikesch led the Gamblers to five winning seasons and three playoff appearances in his eight years as head coach.

While at Green Bay, he coached and assisted in the development of nearly 30 players who were drafted by the NHL, including Casey Mittelstadt, Nick Schmaltz, Jordan Schmaltz, Andrew Peeke, Andy Welinski, Mason Lohrei, and Gustav Olofsson.

“Pat’s commitment to mentoring and building a positive culture focused on player growth and improvement makes him an excellent fit within our organization,” said Neil Neukam, Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We look forward to working with him and are confident his experience and skills will lead to continued success for our team and players.”

Before Green Bay, Mikesch spent seven seasons (2004-11) as assistant coach at Michigan Technological University. He also led the United States U-17 team to three straight gold medals (2011-13) at the Five Nations Cup. He played for Michigan Tech from 1992-96 and eight seasons of pro hockey in the AHL, IHL, ECHL and Germany.

Originally from Hancock, Michigan, Mikesch and his wife Aimee have three adult children.Mikesch will be formally introduced to the media and special guests during a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Huntington Center. Fans can watch the event live on the Walleye YouTube channel.

