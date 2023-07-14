Birthday Club
13 Action News Big Story: Labor unions

One of the largest strikes in decades is taking place in Hollywood right now, bringing the American film industry to a halt.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the largest strikes in decades is taking place in Hollywood right now, bringing the American film industry to a halt.

Another strike is on the horizon as the contract between Teamsters and UPS expires at the end of the month. Negotiators are working to reach an agreement before a strike causes disruptions to shipping.

You can watch the full big story above.

