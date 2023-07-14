Birthday Club
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies

While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Recently Ohio’s Medical Board approved one new condition which medical marijuana can be prescribed for. A vote to legalize recreational usage of the drug could be on Ohio’s ballot in November.

In Michigan, people looking for a job with the state will not have to get a drug test for marijuana before they are hired. The Michigan Civil Service Commission recently did away with its long-standing rule regarding marijuana drug tests.

