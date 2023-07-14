LIVE: 13 Action News: Week in Review July 14, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of police officers chase a car through Toledo, a woman sues Cedar Point, and expanding medical marijuana access: here are some of the top stories of the week from 13 Action News.

Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.