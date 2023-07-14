LIVE: 13 Action News: Week in Review July 14, 2023
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of police officers chase a car through Toledo, a woman sues Cedar Point, and expanding medical marijuana access: here are some of the top stories of the week from 13 Action News.
Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Suspect leads police on nearly hourlong chase in Toledo
- No suspects identified in fatal shooting outside Toledo apartment complex
- Month-long nationwide manhunt for alleged murderer ends in Toledo
- Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair
- One critically injured in brawl, hit-and-run at Maumee Pizza Hut, suspect in custody
- Warnings over BG coach ignored: I-Team investigates
- Toledo PD: Serial robbery suspect targeting area businesses
- Wayman Palmer YMCA discussion leaves people with more questions than answers
- Ohio Medical Board approves new condition for medical marijuana, 2 rejected
- Early voting underway for August special election
- Walleye name former Green Bay Gamblers GM as new head coach
- Who has the best pizza in the area? Pizza Palooza is looking to answer that July 21 & 22
- Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
- WATCH: Good Morning America shines a national spotlight on Put-In-Bay
- 13abc celebrates 75th anniversary with hour-long special
