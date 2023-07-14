Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition

A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship. (Source: KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPELTON, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A child in North Dakota is quickly gaining attention for his style as he participates in a mullet championship with contestants across the county.

Daxton Stoner, 4, has become known as “DaxMan the Mullet Man” and his family says he has been working on his unique hairstyle since the age of two.

And now he’s entered the USA Mullet Championship.

“He’s DaxMan. He’s got a big personality. He’s caring. He’s loving, but he is who he is,” Daxton’s mother Carman Swenson said.

When he’s not tending to his hair, Daxton says he likes to cruise around on his bike and head to the lake in his free time.

In Daxton’s profile for the competition, his family says he’s become a symbol of bravery, individuality and fun.

To move onto the next round, and later hopefully win, Daxton’s family says he needs votes!

“There are 300 kids in his age group alone,” Daxton’s father Kelby Stoner said.

The first round of voting ends the night of July 17 with the next round for those who move on starting July 20.

Daxton’s mullet profile can be viewed online for voting and more information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Latest News

Deaira Summers spent three days at Children’s Hospital being treated for severe, painful burns...
11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground
It is a game of chance that has roots in America dating back about a century. And it still...
Hittin’ the Town for a game of chance that draws crowds and helps create friendships
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by...
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground