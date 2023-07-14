7/14: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

We’re keeping a close eye on any activity drifting in from Michigan this evening, where several severe t-storm and tornado warnings have been issued in the last few hours (including a severe storm warning in NE Monroe County). More widespread (though lower risk) showers will roll in by daybreak. Off-and-on scattered storms are the order of your Saturday, and some cells could once again get on the strong side (marginal risk, 1/5) with gusty winds being the primary hazard. Sunday will be warmer though much drier, with only a passing shower possible and highs in the mid-80s -- good news for the final round of the Dana Open in Sylvania. More scattered activity returns Monday, with noticeably drier air behind that front as mid-July highs continue to run below average.

