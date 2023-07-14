7/14/2023: Erin’s Friday Noon Forecast

We welcome in sunny skies and climbing high temperatures in the upper-80s for your Friday, though moisture is certainly hanging out in the air too. All of these factors build instability for some thunderstorms bubbling up in Southeast Michigan this evening as well as more consistent and widespread showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. We do dry out in time for Sunday, though a wind shift could carry wildfire smoke back into the area, giving us some hazy sunshine. Our next weather-maker arrives Monday.

