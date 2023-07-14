Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/14/2023: Erin’s Friday Noon Forecast

Few afternoon thunderstorms before consistent rain builds tomorrow
We enjoy sunny skies today before clouds roll in later one, and we see a high chance for some rain to start your weekend.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We welcome in sunny skies and climbing high temperatures in the upper-80s for your Friday, though moisture is certainly hanging out in the air too. All of these factors build instability for some thunderstorms bubbling up in Southeast Michigan this evening as well as more consistent and widespread showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. We do dry out in time for Sunday, though a wind shift could carry wildfire smoke back into the area, giving us some hazy sunshine. Our next weather-maker arrives Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Latest News

We enjoy sunny skies today before clouds roll in later one, and we see a high chance for some...
7/14/2023: Erin's Friday Noon Forecast
Heavy Rain Possible Saturday, More Rain Monday
July 14th Weather Forecast
July 14th Weather Forecast
7/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast