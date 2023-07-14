Another suspect charged in triple shooting outside of Whitmer football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A second person is now facing charges in relation to a triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium last fall.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Jaron Phillips and Kejuan Lucas in relation to the case on Friday. Both are facing Felonious Assault and various weapons charges for the October 2022 shooting outside of the football stadium during a game against Central Catholic that left three people hurt.

Toledo Police announced officials arrested Phillips in Houston last week on unrelated warrants. Phillips is also facing a series of charges, including Aggravated Murder and multiple Felonious Assault charges, in relation to a separate triple shooting the night before the shooting outside of the football game that killed Jonathan Coleman.

Police say it was video of the suspect vehicle and tips from the community that helped investigators find suspects in the case. Washington Local Schools said in a statement last week the district has had faith law enforcement would find those responsible for the shooting since it unfolded last October.

Lucas was indicted on felonious assault charges in relation to a shooting outside of Whitmer High School's football stadium. (Toledo Police)

Jaron Phillips (WTVG)

