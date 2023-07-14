Birthday Club
Bret Michaels to perform at Fulton County Fair

Raine Michaels, Bret Michaels and Jorja Michaels perform during the shoot for Monday Night Football open. Photographer Erin Reid.(PRNewswire)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - With a performance scheduled by the former lead singer of Poison, Bret Michaels, organizers are promising more than the traditional family fun and fair food at the 2023 Fulton County Fair.

The former lead singer of the American glam band that formed in the 80′s is set to perform with special guest Steve Augeri Sunday, September 3 at the Fulton County Fair. Four categories of tickets are sold through the online box office found at the link here.

Fair organizers expressed the concert tickets are purchased separately from the $5 admission cost for entrance to the fair.

The Fulton County Fair is set to run from Friday, September 1 through Thursday September 7 at 8514 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. View the daily fair schedule at the link here. Check out a full listing of local county fairs with 13 Action News’ comprehensive list at the link here.

