Hittin’ the Town for a game of chance that draws crowds and helps create friendships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a game of chance that has roots in America dating back about a century. And it still draws big crowds around the country. It’s the game of bingo.

If it’s Tuesday, it’s bingo time at Little Flower Catholic Parish in Toledo.

The church started hosting bingo games decades ago. Dick and Nancy McGee are a big part of the operation. Like everyone who works the games, the McGees are volunteers. Dick has been involved for decades.

“We have great players here. They have a lot of fun. We can’t guarantee they’ll win anything, but we guarantee they’ll have fun,” Dick McGee said.

Liz Stieber is the Director of Finance and Operations for the Little Flower Parish and St. Benedict Catholic School. She says a night at the bingo table can be a great way for anyone over the age of 18 to put down their phones and interact with others.

“You can completely disconnect from the world and enjoy people, You can get together and have a good laugh, play bingo and maybe win a little money,” Stieber said. “There’s no real skill involved. Obviously, you need to know bingo and some numbers, but beyond that, you just have to listen and once your letter and number are called you mark it, you call out bingo and the game stops.”

Nancy McGee says you can come with family and friends or by yourself.

“Sometimes if I know somebody is new, I’ll take them to a seasoned player and ask the seasoned player to take the new person under their wing. Before you know it, the new person is playing bingo with the best of them,” Nancy McGee said. “Your admission and one player packet is $9, and each additional packet is $1. We also have specials and lightening books.”

About 80 people show up on any given night and some of them arrive early. Things can get a little competitive, but Stieber says it’s all in good fun.

“We have people who come in and claim their table and get 12 cards in front of them. We have some serious players. But once it’s break time, they are all laughing, joking and enjoying each other,” Stieber said.

Steiber says one of the best things about the game is that it’s something generations of families can play together.

“We do have a lot of families who come together. Grandparents, parents, and adult children who all enjoy themselves. A lot of our volunteers are the second generation of their family to help out. So we have parents and kids working together as well,” Steiber said.

The bingo games are held on Tuesdays at Little Flower Catholic Parish on Dorr Street in Toledo. They run from 6:30-10:30.

The money raised goes to the parish school, St. Benedict Catholic School. It’s used for things like teacher development and field trips.

