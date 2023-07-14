Birthday Club
I-TEAM: Tearing Down Lives airs Monday night

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Could you have bought, or even be living in, a home that’s on the city’s demolition list and not even know it? You absolutely could.

The I-Team is taking action, looking into how this is possible, and what solutions are available.

Tearing Down Lives, a special report from the I-Team airs Monday July 17 on Action News at 11:00 p.m. You can also livestream it on our website or any of our streaming platforms, like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

