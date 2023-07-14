Jamie Farr Pool and Promenade Splash Pad to close this weekend for repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced on Facebook that Jamie Farr Pool and the Promenade Splash Pad will be closed this weekend for repairs.

According to the Facebook post, the two pools will be the only Toledo pools closed this weekend.

All other Toledo pools and splash pads will remain open from 12-6 p.m. this weekend.

For more information on the pools click here.

