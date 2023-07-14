Jeffers Road in Providence to close for bridge construction

PROVIDENCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Lucas County Engineer’s Office say Jeffers Road in Napoleon will be closed for 30 days as a result of construction.

The Board of Lucas County Commissioners awarded a contract to Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon for a bridge replacement project on Jeffers Road between Perry Road and Neowash Road in Providence Township.

The bridge is about 600 feet south of Neowash Road.

Due to the construction, Jeffer Road will be closed for 30 days between Box Road and Neowash Road starting July 19.

While the road is closed, the detour will be from Neowash Road to Providence Neapolis Swanton Road to Box Road.

