July 14th Weather Forecast

Heavy Rain Possible Saturday, More Rain Monday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny early today with a few clouds for the afternoon. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower late afternoon or evening. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s. Rain is likely at times on Saturday with a few thunderstorms and downpours mixing in at times. Highs are expected to be around 80. Sunday will generally be dry with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are possible again Sunday night into Monday. After the cold front moves through, a cool pattern will settle in to the area with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows are expected to drop into the middle 50s on Tuesday morning. Below normal temperatures are expected to continue into late next week.

