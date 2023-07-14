Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Krispy Kreme offering dozen of doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday

FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.
FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.

The company is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The hot, sweet-glazed treat has become a desert icon over the decades.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.

Vernon Rudolph started out selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

Soon after, the doughnut scent wafting into the streets had passersby asking if they could buy the doughnuts themselves.

Rudolph then launched an operation selling directly to the public.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Noise complaints rile Sylvania Twp. neighborhood
“Maybe I did play ‘Ms. Rachel’ too loud” - Noise complaints rile Sylvania Twp. neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Police arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland that sent...
US sets grim milestone with new record for deadliest six months of mass killings
The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou departs aboard a firetruck hearse after...
Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife officials search for wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife experts try to catch infamous sea otter