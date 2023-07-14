Local nursing home residents given hours to find new place to live

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at Fox Run of Findlay Assisted Living have to look for a new place to live as the electricity was shut off Thursday and residents are being forced out of their homes. They were told last week they had 8 to 10 weeks to move their things out, and Thursday night they were told they instead had 17 hours.

The owner says because of unpaid taxes -- among other things -- the facility faces foreclosure and a sheriff’s auction. Residents just learned late Thursday night that they have to vacate their apartments now.

“They told us last night at supper time we had to be out by 10 a.m. tomorrow,” resident Linda Fadley said.

Owner Nick McDevitt told 13 Action News that there have been what he called ‘Some complications with the property.’ But claims the state ombudsman announced Friday’s closing with little to no warning.

“I walked into a meeting that the ombudsman was having with the residents and they said that everybody had to be out by 10 a.m.,” McDevitt said. “So I was kind of shocked, well, no, I was in shock basically and didn’t know what to do. Luckily the residents and the families have stepped up and made a lot happen in order to get the word out that unfortunate things are happening here to us and that residents are being removed from their homes unwillingly. They want to stay.”

13 Action News saw a resident’s family helping her pack up a U-Haul.

“They came here today, and at first I said I have to stay here and they said no we’re taking you home,” Fadley said.

“So you wanted to stay and they told you you couldn’t?” 13 Action News reporter Brenna Nye asked.

“Well,” began Fadley.

“She likes it here,” Kris Ebersole, Fadley’s sister-in-law, interrupted.

“I like it here very much,” Fadley agreed.

The residents said this is a very tight-knit community that will be sad to not be able to see each other each day.

“We look forward to coming down at lunch and breakfast and dinner,” resident Carolyn Amrine said. “If somebody’s not here, it’s like ‘Oh, where’s Bill? Oh, where’s Don?’ So it’s like we’re all friends.”

“And they look out for each other,” Amrine’s daughter, Lynn Hadley said.

“We do,” Amrine agreed. “We look out for each other”

There are still about 13 residents who need to move out, and part of the confusion right now is knowing exactly when they have to be out by, as the original deadline was 10 Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.