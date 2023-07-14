Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Local nursing home residents given hours to find new place to live

Residents were told last week they had 8-10 weeks to move out but Thursday night they were told they had just 17 hours.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at Fox Run of Findlay Assisted Living have to look for a new place to live as the electricity was shut off Thursday and residents are being forced out of their homes. They were told last week they had 8 to 10 weeks to move their things out, and Thursday night they were told they instead had 17 hours.

The owner says because of unpaid taxes -- among other things -- the facility faces foreclosure and a sheriff’s auction. Residents just learned late Thursday night that they have to vacate their apartments now.

“They told us last night at supper time we had to be out by 10 a.m. tomorrow,” resident Linda Fadley said.

Owner Nick McDevitt told 13 Action News that there have been what he called ‘Some complications with the property.’ But claims the state ombudsman announced Friday’s closing with little to no warning.

“I walked into a meeting that the ombudsman was having with the residents and they said that everybody had to be out by 10 a.m.,” McDevitt said. “So I was kind of shocked, well, no, I was in shock basically and didn’t know what to do. Luckily the residents and the families have stepped up and made a lot happen in order to get the word out that unfortunate things are happening here to us and that residents are being removed from their homes unwillingly. They want to stay.”

13 Action News saw a resident’s family helping her pack up a U-Haul.

“They came here today, and at first I said I have to stay here and they said no we’re taking you home,” Fadley said.

“So you wanted to stay and they told you you couldn’t?” 13 Action News reporter Brenna Nye asked.

“Well,” began Fadley.

“She likes it here,” Kris Ebersole, Fadley’s sister-in-law, interrupted.

“I like it here very much,” Fadley agreed.

The residents said this is a very tight-knit community that will be sad to not be able to see each other each day.

“We look forward to coming down at lunch and breakfast and dinner,” resident Carolyn Amrine said. “If somebody’s not here, it’s like ‘Oh, where’s Bill? Oh, where’s Don?’ So it’s like we’re all friends.”

“And they look out for each other,” Amrine’s daughter, Lynn Hadley said.

“We do,” Amrine agreed. “We look out for each other”

There are still about 13 residents who need to move out, and part of the confusion right now is knowing exactly when they have to be out by, as the original deadline was 10 Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Latest News

This is Home: July 14, 2023
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Why it Matters: Issue 1′s Impacts
The outcome of Ohio’s special election in August will have ripple effects on the future of...
Why it Matters: Issue 1's impacts
Very isolated storms are possible this evening, with more widespread activity overnight rolling...
7/14: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast