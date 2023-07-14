Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Lucas County Children Services uses virtual reality technology to help train caseworkers

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State and local government agencies are starting to take notice of the potential benefits of the metaverse. Here in Toledo, Lucas County Children’s Services is taking advantage of virtual reality technology to help train caseworkers.

Director of training, Melonny King, says simulating real-life situations for people looking to take on a difficult career like child welfare, is important.

She says it helps people understand what they’re getting themselves into.

King says the scenarios currently available through the virtual reality goggles are so life-like, she’s seen a few people leave the field after using the goggles because they realized the job wasn’t for them.

“You actually are looking around, you see the house, maybe there’s some clutter, maybe not, you may hear children crying, and then it gives you the opportunity, you’re asking questions, and they’re talking back with you during the interview,” said King. “If I would of saw this coming in as a new worker, it really would have prepared me, like oh my goodness. Very, very accurate.”

As for paying for these thousand-dollar headsets, King says the state gifted LCCS two, but the agency was responsible for the rest.

LCCS is expecting about ten more headsets soon, all with brand-new, updated scenarios.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Noise complaints rile Sylvania Twp. neighborhood
“Maybe I did play ‘Ms. Rachel’ too loud” - Noise complaints rile Sylvania Twp. neighborhood

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in late-night hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist dies in late-night hit-and-run crash
July 14th Weather Forecast
LCCS using VR
Lucas County Children Services using virtual reality technology to help train caseworkers
7/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast