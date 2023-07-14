Missing Fostoria five-year-old found safe

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fostoria Police Department located a five-year-old who had been previously reported missing.

The five-year-old, Justin Perryman Jr. was reported missing around 6 p.m. Friday.

the police department posted to Facebook that the child had been found and was safe.

