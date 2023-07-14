Birthday Club
Motorcyclist dies in late-night hit-and-run crash(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal hit-and-run crash killed a motorcyclist Friday morning.

According to Toledo Police, the crash occurred on Parkside Blvd., just south of Nebraska around 2 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified.

Officers said it was either an SUV or small truck that hit the motorcycle. They believe they may have located the vehicle, but no driver has been identified at this time.

