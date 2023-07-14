Neighborhood Nuisance: Family frets over unfinished crosswalk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Getting across a busy intersection can be dangerous, especially for people who have a handicap. That is why one Toledo family says they are so frustrated over a stalled project to build a crosswalk.

The crosswalk at the intersection of Jackman Road and Slater Street looks finished, but the lights have yet to be turned on.

Angie Flaczinkski and her stepfather enjoy biking the Chessie Circle Trail but, there is one problem. Her stepfather has a handicap and getting him across the busy intersection safely can be challenging.

“My stepdad had a stroke four years ago and it’s really hard for him and for me and for everybody in general to get across the street,” Flaczinkski said.

The intersection and crosswalk were completed months ago but the lights are still not operational. A spokesperson for the city said the light has not been turned on because Toledo Edison had not connected the power.

“We tried reaching out to Edison. They didn’t get any answers. We tried actually quite a few times. Then, my stepdad said lets call Channel 13 and see if they can help us and here you are,” Flaczinksi said.

Her stepfather, Tom Murrey, said he just wants a safer neighborhood for his family.

“We have 11 grandkids, we bike ride over here. But we need to get across the street safely,” Murrey said. “You’ll be our hero if you can get these lights turned on.”

A day after 13 Action News called Toledo Edison, crews connected the power. Now the city just needs to program the lights.

If there is a nuisance in your neighborhood, I can try to help. reach out to me at Sophie.Bates@13abc.com, include your contact information, photos and as many details as possible about the situation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.