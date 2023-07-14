Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Neighborhood Nuisance: Family frets over unfinished crosswalk

A day after 13 Action News called Toledo Edison, crews connected the power. Now the city just needs to program the lights.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Getting across a busy intersection can be dangerous, especially for people who have a handicap. That is why one Toledo family says they are so frustrated over a stalled project to build a crosswalk.

The crosswalk at the intersection of Jackman Road and Slater Street looks finished, but the lights have yet to be turned on.

Angie Flaczinkski and her stepfather enjoy biking the Chessie Circle Trail but, there is one problem. Her stepfather has a handicap and getting him across the busy intersection safely can be challenging.

“My stepdad had a stroke four years ago and it’s really hard for him and for me and for everybody in general to get across the street,” Flaczinkski said.

The intersection and crosswalk were completed months ago but the lights are still not operational. A spokesperson for the city said the light has not been turned on because Toledo Edison had not connected the power.

“We tried reaching out to Edison. They didn’t get any answers. We tried actually quite a few times. Then, my stepdad said lets call Channel 13 and see if they can help us and here you are,” Flaczinksi said.

Her stepfather, Tom Murrey, said he just wants a safer neighborhood for his family.

“We have 11 grandkids, we bike ride over here. But we need to get across the street safely,” Murrey said. “You’ll be our hero if you can get these lights turned on.”

A day after 13 Action News called Toledo Edison, crews connected the power. Now the city just needs to program the lights.

If there is a nuisance in your neighborhood, I can try to help. reach out to me at Sophie.Bates@13abc.com, include your contact information, photos and as many details as possible about the situation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

Tina Skeldon Wozniak served the county for more than two decades and was a Toledo City Council...
Longtime Lucas County Commissioner to retire
Point Place residents tired of runaround from insurance companies
Point Place residents tired of runaround from insurance companies
Northwest Ohio could become the next hydrogen hub
Hydrogen hub project moving forward
Gabrielle Segura and her dog Wilbur have been working together for the last year. She says...
Local family works to educate people about service dogs