Northwest Ohio Rib-Off coming to Lucas Co. Fairgrounds July 28-30

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 39th annual Northwest Ohio Rib-Off is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds and will feature live music and great food.

The 2023 Northwest Ohio Rib-Off competitors include; Armadillo’s BBQ, Austin’s Texas Lightning, Bogey’s BBQ, BG’s Old Town Barbecue, Cowboy’s BBQ & Rib Co., Deet’s BBQ, Mojo’s Famous BBQ, O’Henry’s Kitchen on Wheels, Porky Chicks and Smokey’s BBQ.

The list of competitors includes local and national ribbers. In 2022, Smokey’s BBQ was the People’s Choice National Rib-Off Winner, Porky Chicks BBQ was the Celebrity Judge’s Choice Winner and BG’s Old Town BBQ was the Local Rib-Off Winner.

The rib-off will begin Friday, July 28 with rib tastings, food, beer and live music starting at 8 p.m. Orleans will kick off Friday’s musical performances and will be followed by Little River Band. Gates will open at noon with free admission until 2 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will be performing Saturday, July 29 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for Saturday’s concert will be $25 at the gate, $20 for advance general admission tickets are $55 for advance reserved tickets.

A cornhole tournament will also be held Saturday starting at 11 a.m. To register for the cornhole tournament, click here. For people who pre-register, it will cost $40 per team, for those that register on the day of the event, it will be $50 cash.

There will be cash prizes for the top cornhole team winners. The tournament will be a double elimination bracket and participants are asked to bring their own cornhole bags.

Sunday will be a family day with a 5 p.m. concert, inflatables, face painting and other family activities. Jump: America’s Van Halen Experience will be performing Sunday. Admission Sunday will be $5 per family.

Purchase of advance tickets to any of the concerts will also include admission to the Rib Off. Children five and under are free with any adult ticket purchase. Parking for the event will be $5 cash.

For more information on the rib-off, click here.

