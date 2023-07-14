Ohio E-ZPass website to be impacted by system maintenance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced that the state’s E-ZPass website will be impacted this weekend.

The Turnpike, in a Twitter post, said the website will be unavailable due to system maintenance on Sunday.

The July 16 outage will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Please be advised: The Ohio E-ZPass website (https://t.co/vHuJ2yidct) will be unavailable because of system maintenance on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to enhance our customer service center! — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) July 14, 2023

“Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to enhance our customer service center,” The Ohio Turnpike Commission said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.