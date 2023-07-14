Sober living house for women seeks out first occupants

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Staff at a newly-established sober living home in Maumee are seeking out women who feel ready to embark on a journey of sobriety aside a community of supporters.

Officials with Vital Healthcare announced the Women’s Sober Living House is now open and plans to welcome in five women to provide support and resources for addiction challenges. Those seeking occupancy or those that know someone interested can find more information on the Vital Health website.

Sober living homes aim to build a community of support amongst people battling addiction. Vital Health staff likes to focus on five key features of their community: A safe and nurturing environment, comprehensive recovery programs, individualized support, life skills development and an ongoing support network.

Representatives of Vital Healthcare say the home allows for a profound difference to be made in the lives of courageous women by building a stronger and healthier community for sober living.

