Suspect arrested in Toledo convenience store double shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people near a convenience store last month.

Marquasha Carter-Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault after police say she shot and injured two people near the Beer Dock store in the 900 block of N. Huron in June. a 22-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were hurt in the shooting, suffering what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say after the shots rang out, the man was taken to a hospital and a private vehicle and the woman continued to Covenant House, where emergency crews found her and took her to a hospital as well.

The call initially came in as a ShotSpotter alert for nine rounds and then was upgraded to a person shot call.

