Resources for Point Place residents to avoid scammers in tornado aftermath

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners are warning residents about reports of scam attempts as Point Place residents continue to pick up the pieces after last month’s tornado that hit the area.

The City of Toledo is working to help residents determine whether contractors or subcontractors are licensed to work in the city. You can search online using the resource at the link here. You can also call the Building Inspection Department at 419-245-1220.

Those concerned about a business or contractor can file a consumer complaint with the Attorney General’s office by filling out the form at the link here or by calling 1-800-282-0515. Those looking to file a complaint about the insurance company can do so at the link here or by calling the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526.

“We want to empower and equip households to make smart decisions when selecting a contractor to patch a roof, repair siding, or replace windows. These are critical home repairs, and, unfortunately, bad actors are attempting to capitalize on families’ sense of urgency to get this work done,” said Commissioner Lisa Sobecki. “The government needs to continue working for the people, which is why we’ve consolidated resources to help people find reputable individuals and companies to work with.”

