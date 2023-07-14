Birthday Club
Two suspects indicted in 2022 triple shooting that killed a man

One of the suspects is also accused in a separate triple shooting outside of a Whitmer HS football game
Jaron Phillips and Andre Jackson, who also goes by Andre Wright, are facing numerous charges in the triple shooting that killed Johnathan Coleman.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted two men Friday in a 2022 triple shooting that killed a man.

Jaron Phillips, 22, and Andre Jackson, 31, who also goes by Andre Wright, are facing numerous charges in the October 2022 shooting that killed Johnathan Coleman, 26, and injured two others. Phillips and Jackson are facing multiple charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, Attempted Murder, multiple Felonious Assault charges as well as weapons charges.

Phillips is also facing charges in the 2022 triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium. Phillips was indicted on 14 total charges in the cases on Friday.

Coleman died nine days after he was hurt in the shooting on Lagrange and Expressway Drive on October 6, 2022. Police say Coleman was stopped in traffic when another car pulled up and opened fire. His family tells 13 Action News he was just giving two of his co-workers a ride home from work when he was shot.

One of the other people injured inside that car was 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson, who is a defendant in a case surrounding the February 2022 shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

