Volunteers make the wheels go ‘round at Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers are the lifeline for tournaments like the Dana Open, and 79-year-old, Lee Meserve has been a big part of that lifeline for the past 35 years.

“You know, my mother always sad… keep putting one foot in front of the other, you get to your next birthday, and I’m planning on doing that,” Meserve, who taught biology at Bowling Green State University said.

And that’s exactly what Meserve has been doing this week at the Dana Open, volunteering, and walking a lot.

“Don’t feel that old, I enjoy walking, on Tuesday of this week I had my exercise in the morning, where I walk also, I came out here and walked a round, I walked 9.8 miles on Tuesday,” Meserve said.

Meserve, a native of southern Maine, lives in Bowling Green, with his wife, Marge, and has seen his share of golfing moments and weather.

“In 2008 I was volunteer chairman, the year of the great flood, when it rained like crazy, it was a foot and a half over some of the bridges across the creek out here,” Meserve said.

Meserve was tasked with following three golfers, keeping track of their score along the way. He’s one volunteer among 800 that keep the tournament wheels spinning throughout the week.

“The tournament just quite simply wouldn’t happen without our volunteers out here,” Dana Open co-volunteer chair Lauren Knauss said.

“This tournaments been going on for over 38 years, and we have some volunteers who have been here since the first day, right, so that’s just something you know that strengthens the tournament, they’re here to help teach and coach the next generation of volunteers too,” Knauss said.

For Meserve, he’s looking forward to the weekend and next year’s tournament.

“My feet get really tired these days, so, I may not be walking scorer for many more years, but I’ll be doing something,” Meserve said.

