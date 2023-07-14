A warning for spotting scammers during tornado cleanup and repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As people in Toledo rebuild and repair homes after the June tornado, a warning that scammers are trying to make a quick buck.

It’s getting harder and harder to spot the bad guys, so you have to ask the right questions.

Licenses and permits are what you need to be asking about before you sign anything or get wowed by some price.

Paul Nopper has several spots of damage on his home. Places like the roof and siding. Something so many in Point Place are dealing with. He found a professional to fix it all.

“They came to me. They knocked on the door. Talked to them a little bit. Sounded good,” Nopper said.

It’s a Michigan company but he didn’t ask if they were licensed in Toledo.

Friday, he heard city and county leaders making the plea to everyone hiring a company to do repairs.

“They must have a certificate of compliance to even pull a permit in the building inspection department,” Mark Wilson the city’s Wage Enforcement Coordinator said.

That’s step one. Plus the city will help companies get everything they need to do work in the city.

“We allow contractors to come in. We kinda vet them. They show their experience. It goes from the board or in between times as a commissioner I can approve them to take the test and we offer that test anytime the contractor can come in,” Ken Fischer, Toledo Commissioner of Building Inspection said.

Anyone can knock on your door, but it’s your job to make sure you double and triple-check their credentials. Because you may not have any idea who you’re really dealing with and if the job will be done properly.

Paul’s contractor has a Lucas County license, not a Toledo one but every indication is that they will get a Toledo one.

You can check contractors here: https://toledo.oh.gov/residents/homeowners/remodeling-construction

