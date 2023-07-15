Birthday Club
7/15: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Spotty showers and smoky skies Sunday; scattered storms Monday
Spotty showers with smoky skies Sunday, as scattered storms return to lead off the new work week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Plenty of moderate to heavy rain has been rolling through much of today, with slow clearing expected through this evening (and a few isolated lingering thundershowers). We may wake up to patchy fog Sunday morning, though the bigger story may well be the return of hazy skies from incoming wildfire smoke, peaking in the evening hours. Highs will otherwise be warmer in the mid-80s with a stray pop-up PM shower or two. We kick off the new week with more scattered storms, then lesser chances each afternoon from the midweek onward as the active summer pattern persists.

