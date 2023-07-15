Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/15/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Morning showers and thunderstorms; potentially strong afternoon cells
Isolated afternoon storms could get on the stronger side. Smoke returns to the area tomorrow.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain continues throughout the morning, though it is becoming more isolated. With the warm front still pushing north, the chance for showers and thunderstorms continues today, but are more scattered in nature. Some cells could get on the stronger side, leading to gusty winds, small hail, and downpours.

The next area of concern is the arrival of dense wildfire smoke with a wind shift overnight into Sunday. We expect air quality to deteriorate as we wake up on Sunday, and even though most of us remain dry, sunshine is hidden by haze. Our next best chance for rain is with the cold front arriving early on Monday, bringing some rainy relief to the warm temperatures and high humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Latest News

Isolated afternoon storms could get on the stronger side. Smoke returns to the area tomorrow.
7/15/2023: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
Very isolated storms are possible this evening, with more widespread activity overnight rolling...
7/14: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast
7/14: Dan's Friday 11pm Forecast
Very isolated storms are possible this evening, with more widespread activity overnight rolling...
7/14: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast