7/15/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Rain continues throughout the morning, though it is becoming more isolated. With the warm front still pushing north, the chance for showers and thunderstorms continues today, but are more scattered in nature. Some cells could get on the stronger side, leading to gusty winds, small hail, and downpours.

The next area of concern is the arrival of dense wildfire smoke with a wind shift overnight into Sunday. We expect air quality to deteriorate as we wake up on Sunday, and even though most of us remain dry, sunshine is hidden by haze. Our next best chance for rain is with the cold front arriving early on Monday, bringing some rainy relief to the warm temperatures and high humidity.

