Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas

Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen Friday in Dallas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Waxahachie, Texas issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Latest News

Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Floating border barrier installed near Eagle Pass
Isolated afternoon storms could get on the stronger side. Smoke returns to the area tomorrow.
7/15/2023: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history