Firefighter injured in a house fire on Mott Avenue

House expected to be torn down according to officials
Mott Avenue Fire Toledo
Mott Avenue Fire Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after being injured in a house fire early Saturday morning.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. for a house fire in the 1400 block of Mott Avenue on the corner of Elgin Avenue. Crews told 13 Action News, when they arrived on scene, the roof caved in. The home is expected to be torn down. Officials say the house next door sustained minor damage to the siding.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the cause of the blaze, it is being investigated.

7/14: Dan's Friday 11pm Forecast