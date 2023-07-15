Hillsdale man accused of threatening sheriff bound for trial

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Hillsdale man who is accused of threatening the locally elected sheriff was bound over for trial.

Chad Young, 50, is accused of threatening Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire after a complaint filed by Young did not result in criminal charges. Young left an audio message for the sheriff in which he threatened to “gut” Hodshire for his actions.

Young is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism. His arraignment is scheduled for July 24 in the First Circuit Court in Hillsdale.

