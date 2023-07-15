Home on Birckhead Place set to be torn down after a fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A home on Birckhead Place in Toledo is set to be torn down after a fire early Saturday morning.

The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is calling this a “suspicious” fire. Crews say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials didn’t say what caused the fire.

