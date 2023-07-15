Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Home on Birckhead Place set to be torn down after a fire

Officials saying it’s a “suspicious” fire
Birckhead Place Fire Toledo
Birckhead Place Fire Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A home on Birckhead Place in Toledo is set to be torn down after a fire early Saturday morning.

The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is calling this a “suspicious” fire. Crews say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials didn’t say what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Latest News

Mott Avenue Fire Toledo
Firefighter injured in a house fire on Mott Avenue
Isolated afternoon storms could get on the stronger side. Smoke returns to the area tomorrow.
7/15/2023: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
New Maumee police officer is first woman to graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy as...
New Maumee police officer is first woman to graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy as “Top Cadet”
New Maumee police officer is first woman to graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy as...
New Maumee police officer is first woman to graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy as "Top Cadet"