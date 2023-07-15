New information unveiled in 1960 Paulding cold case

PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - New information in the 1960 cold case regarding the murder of 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson has been released.

Eagleson was abducted, raped and murdered on Sunday, November 13, 1960, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. The case remains unsolved but the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office believes it is now closer to an answer than ever before.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday an autopsy performed in 2022 revealed Eagleson was shot twice by a .22 caliber weapon. Previously it was thought she had been shot once under the chin.

During the investigation, a local citizen turned in a .22 caliber H&R model 922, 22 LR revolver claiming it was the gun used to kill Eagleson. Investigators conducted a comparison and determined the gun was operable and was in fact a .22 caliber. But investigators were unable to do a comparison/identification due to the lack of sufficient class and individual characteristics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.