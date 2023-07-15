Birthday Club
Ohio AMBER Alert canceled for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man

Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say(Ohio Amber Alert)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday night’s AMBER Alert was canceled early Saturday morning for a baby boy who was abducted by a man from Columbus home, according to the Ohio AMBER plan.

The infant, Kasen Allen, was found safe Saturday, according to Worthington Police.

The suspect, 38-year-old Keith Dewayne Allen, has not been arrested, WPD says.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops.

Keith DeWayne Allen
Keith DeWayne Allen(Ohio Amber Alert)

Police said Allen took the infant from his home at 9:32 p.m. on July 14 and headed northbound on US-23 from East Campus View Avenue.

Police said they found Allen’s vehicle crashed and abandoned near Roberts Road and I-270 in Hilliard at approximately 11:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

