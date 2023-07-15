Ohio AMBER Alert canceled for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday night’s AMBER Alert was canceled early Saturday morning for a baby boy who was abducted by a man from Columbus home, according to the Ohio AMBER plan.

The infant, Kasen Allen, was found safe Saturday, according to Worthington Police.

7/15/2023 update: The AMBER Alert has been cancelled. The child has been found safe and is reunited with his mother. There was no apprehension of the suspect. https://t.co/4eBvfqRHOB — Worthington Ohio PD (@WorthingtonOHPD) July 15, 2023

The suspect, 38-year-old Keith Dewayne Allen, has not been arrested, WPD says.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops.

Keith DeWayne Allen (Ohio Amber Alert)

Police said Allen took the infant from his home at 9:32 p.m. on July 14 and headed northbound on US-23 from East Campus View Avenue.

Police said they found Allen’s vehicle crashed and abandoned near Roberts Road and I-270 in Hilliard at approximately 11:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.