Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON POLICE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for a baby boy who was abducted by a man from Columbus home, Worthington Police confirmed.

The infant’s name is Kasen Allen, who is 21 inches tall, weighs 10 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red onesie, according to police.

Kasen Allen(Ohio Amber Alert)

The suspect was described by police as 38-year-old Keith Dewayne Allen, who is 6′1″ tall, weighs 210 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip flops.

Keith DeWayne Allen(Ohio Amber Alert)

Police said Keith Allen took the infant from his home at 9:32 p.m. on July 14 and headed northbound on US-23 from East Campus View Avenue.

The suspect’s car is a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plate KAS 4505, tinted windows, roof rack, dent in the rear passenger door, and missing passenger and rear windshield wipers, according to police.

Call 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the involved Chevrolet Suburban.

