Over 75 children to manage lemonade stands in Gibsonburg Saturday

"The Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand" features young entrepreneurs at their "zest"
"The Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand" features young entrepreneurs at their "zest"(Derek Witt)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Williams Park in Gibsonburg will be hosting the Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand is an event where more than 75 children will be managing lemonade stands.

All young businessmen and women in the community are welcome to set up shop with their own lemonade, Kool-Aid, baked goods, arts and crafts or produce stands.

For more information on the event, contact Town Hall at 419-637-2634 or email m.glotzbecker@gibsonburgohio.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

