7/16/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Smoky skies decreasing air quality today; isolated showers and storms tomorrow
7/16/2023: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Dense fog covers most of the area this morning, though the moisture stays in the area through today. Temperatures are on the warmer side, in the upper-80s, and when combined with humidity as well as haze, today feels rather unpleasant. Western Canadian wildfire smoke is being ushered into the area, and air quality this afternoon and evening will suffer immensely. Haze sticks around through tomorrow when we finally get some rainy relief, meaning Tuesday is looking rather pleasant.

