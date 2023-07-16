Man, 22, killed in Wood County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a crash in Wood County Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office reported.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. in Liberty Township on Rudolph Road near Powell Road.

Deputies said a 2005 Buick LaCrosse tried to pass a vehicle heading southbound as a pickup truck was approaching northbound. Both vehicles tried to avoid colliding, but deputies said the LaCrosse slid, causing the truck to hit it on the passenger side.

The driver of the LaCrosse, identified as Austin A. Ogg, 22, of Cygnet, Ohio, died at the scene, according to deputies. The 20-year-old passenger of the car was hospitalized and listed in critical condition, the news release said. Neither were wearing seatbelts, investigators said.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

