7/17: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

It’s the return of a familiar foe -- wildfire smoke has rolled back in, leading to poor air quality to start the work week. The haze should slowly clear through tomorrow morning, though a few isolated storms could develop to the southeast this evening and partially clear the atmosphere there. Our next best chance of rain comes with a humidity spike and highs near 90F Thursday, falling again to more comfortable conditions for the weekend.

