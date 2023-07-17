7/17: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Smoke slowly clears through Tuesday; few storms southeast today
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
It’s the return of a familiar foe -- wildfire smoke has rolled back in, leading to poor air quality to start the work week. The haze should slowly clear through tomorrow morning, though a few isolated storms could develop to the southeast this evening and partially clear the atmosphere there. Our next best chance of rain comes with a humidity spike and highs near 90F Thursday, falling again to more comfortable conditions for the weekend.
