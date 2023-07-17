Birthday Club
7/17: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Smoke slowly clears through Tuesday; few storms southeast today
Smoky skies will slowly clear tomorrow, though a few pop-up showers and storms are possible southeast of Toledo today. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
It’s the return of a familiar foe -- wildfire smoke has rolled back in, leading to poor air quality to start the work week. The haze should slowly clear through tomorrow morning, though a few isolated storms could develop to the southeast this evening and partially clear the atmosphere there. Our next best chance of rain comes with a humidity spike and highs near 90F Thursday, falling again to more comfortable conditions for the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

