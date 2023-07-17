7/17/2023: Erin’s Monday Morning Forecast

Hazy skies continue this morning and well through the day today. Many areas still see air quality that is considered “unhealthy”, so be mindful of how much time you spend outdoors. Air quality improves tomorrow.

Showers and storms arrive this afternoon, with areas east of I-75 seeing most of the punch. No severe weather is expected with these storms, but they will bring relief to the summer heat and humidity. Tomorrow’s forecast is looking comfortable with high temperatures in the low-80s. Our next best chance for thunderstorms arrives on Thursday after heat and humidity climb once again into the week.

