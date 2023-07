TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower south of US-6, then hazy and comfortable overnight, upper 50s. TUESDAY: Improving air quality during the day, AM sun, PM clouds, very comfortable, highs in the lower 80s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mid 80s. THURSDAY: More humid, very warm, chance of PM showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.