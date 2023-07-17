Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

Barren Hill Fire Police block a local intersection after a train derailment on Monday morning,...
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards
Nevada law allows for citations or even felony animal cruelty in scenarios of death by heat...
2 puppies die in hot car; 7 others rescued
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood