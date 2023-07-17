Knocking down door-to-door scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the weather warms up, door-to-door sales pitches are heating up too. But how can you tell if the pitch is legitimate or not?

“Scams always rely on high pressure and a pressure on the buyer to make a snap decision. Door to door sales are perfect for that because everyone feels pressure when there’s someone on their door step,” said Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan President Lane Montz.

In Northwest Ohio, one pitch is capturing the attention of both residents and law enforcement. It involves foreign exchange students selling school supplies from the company “Southwestern Advantage.” Several local police departments including Bowling Green, Rossford, and Delta took to Facebook to say it is not a scam and the students are licensed to go door-to-door.

However, some people are still wary.

When 13 Action News searched the company on the Better Business Bureau website, it showed the company is accredited. However, some of the reviews stated they were charged and never received the product or were charged for a service they had canceled.

According to Delta Police, sales people have to go through an application process in order to knock on doors. The process includes both a criminal background and Better Business Bureau check, as well as a sign-off from the police chief.

However, experts say just because a company is approved by a municipality, it doesn’t mean you are out of the woods.

“Say to the person, let me get your name, company’s phone number and I want to make a phone call. Then maybe do your own research and call the company, not necessarily the number the person gave you. Have some due dilligance and once you confirm they’re really from the organization, only then should you really proceed,” said Montz.

Scam or not, Montz suggests doing your research and taking your time to make a purchase. In addition, know what you’re signing on for and read the fine print. Otherwise, you may be signing a contract that binds you to payments over an extended period of time.

“A good salesperson from a legitimate company will let you do that without pressure, without making you feel like you did something wrong,” said Montz, “once they take your money, once they get paid and they’re not legitimate, they’re gone and you’re not getting that money back.”

